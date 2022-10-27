Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to Park MGM, the shows will take place in late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax

Latest News

FILE - New York literary agent Lucianne Goldberg addresses a large assembly of media outside...
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say