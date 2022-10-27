Multiple people injured in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency personnel report multiple injuries in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City.

Courtesy: Bailey Miner (KY3)

The incident happened Wednesday evening at the theme park near Branson. Witnesses say the train crash, injuring several on board around 6 p.m. CoxHealth representatives say they are treating several patients with injuries. KY3 has not confirmed the severity of the injuries.

Emergency crews respond to incident at Silver Dollar City. (ky3)

KY3 is working on getting confirmation about what exactly happened.

Watch for more breaking developments.

