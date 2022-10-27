Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Multiple people injured in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City

Ambulances respond to Silver Dollar City following incident.
Ambulances respond to Silver Dollar City following incident.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency personnel report multiple injuries in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City.

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
Courtesy: Bailey Miner(KY3)

The incident happened Wednesday evening at the theme park near Branson. Witnesses say the train crash, injuring several on board around 6 p.m. CoxHealth representatives say they are treating several patients with injuries. KY3 has not confirmed the severity of the injuries.

Emergency crews respond to incident at Silver Dollar City.
Emergency crews respond to incident at Silver Dollar City.(ky3)

KY3 is working on getting confirmation about what exactly happened.

Watch for more breaking developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic

Latest News

Issue 4 has the chance to make Arkansas one of the first states in the southeast to legalize...
What officials say Issue 4 could do to safety
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/25/22 press conference pt 3 (pre South Alabama)
Voters at the Jet headquarters in Jonesboro getting on the bus to go the election annex.
Jonesboro offering free rides to get voters to the polls
Mariah Merkwan is the mother of a five-year-old and seven year old, who both attend the...
Video shows resource officer screaming at parent after addressing concerns with school