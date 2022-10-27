Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555

Crash reported on I-555 near Payneway.
Crash reported on I-555 near Payneway.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete...
Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames.

A sheriff’s deputy on the scene said one person was removed from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Molder said multiple agencies, including Arkansas State Police, responded to the scene.

Region 8 News will update this story as details emerge.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax

Latest News

NEA Political Animals and KAIT will host a debate at noon Friday, Oct. 28, at the Jonesboro...
Library funding measure up for debate
Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in...
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
Montique Hill charged in West Memphis homicide
Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration.
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8