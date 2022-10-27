Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway.

Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames.

A sheriff’s deputy on the scene said one person was removed from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Molder said multiple agencies, including Arkansas State Police, responded to the scene.

