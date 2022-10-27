A Family for Me: Bella

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every month, we highlight a child in Northeast Arkansas in need of a forever home. This month we introduce you to 11-year-old Bella.

Bella loves coloring, matching games, or any games that make her think. Barbies are her favorite toys. She plays softball and loves to swim. Keyboarding is currently her favorite class in school.

She is delayed developmentally and functions on a lower level. According to her adoption specialist, Kelsey Jones, she functions somewhere in the range of a 6- to 9-year-old. She’s also in speech, physical, and occupational therapy. Jones said any family interested in adoption should take those challenges seriously and have a level of patience to work with Bella as she grows up.

“She’s going to need a family that is very patient with her, and a family that is going to have a flexible schedule to make sure she can go to all of her therapies,” Jones said.

Still, those aspects are secondary when compared with Bella’s big personality.

“Bella is a very sweet girl. She loves to be a girl, she loves Barbies. She loves to be outside and be active. She loves X-Men and superheroes,” Jones said of Bella’s array of interests.

For her day of fun, we went to Jackson Farm in Black Rock. While there, we fed some animals, swung on swings, picked some corn, and went down the big slide. A few baby pigs got out, but Bella wasted no time trying to get them back into their enclosures -- whether the pigs wanted to go back in or not. She wasn’t very interested in sitting down for an interview, so we made it short and sweet before heading to the corn maze.

Bella has a big personality and loves to have fun. Even though I was a complete stranger, she warmed up to me in no time as we ran up and down the farm looking for new activities.

Now, she waits to find a family that she can enjoy crisp fall afternoons with.

Off camera, Jones told me Bella hopes this is the last video she has to do before finding her family. I hope the same for this lovely, adorable 11-year-old. If anyone deserves it, it’s her.

For more information about Bella or about the adoption process, you can visit Project Zero’s website.

