Firms selected to move forward in Jonesboro Sport Complex project

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Steering Committee has narrowed its search for an architectural engineering firm down to three firms.

The committee chose three out of seven firms by closed ballot.

Those firms are Populous/Brg3s, HKS, and Crafton Tull.

Chairman of the committee, Kevin Hodges, said choosing the right facility has several impacts on the community and project.

“This is the partner we will be working with for the next couple of years, so it’s important that we select a firm with lots of experience and the capabilities to do this project for our community,” Hodges said.

Interviews with each firm will take place on November 15, and each firm will be given 45 minutes to present and allow the committee to ask questions.

Hodges also explained the qualifications the committee is looking for.

“Experience is the primary. What other type of large projects have they done, have they been able to complete, did they complete on time, did they complete within budget and are they interested in working with others because this is a community project,” Hodges said. “This morning we gathered at Word Baptist Church, so this is very community orientated, and we want everyone involved.”

Hodges confirmed after the interview process; they would select a firm to move forward with the project.

