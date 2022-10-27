Energy Alert
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8

By Jace Passmore
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those who travel along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro may have noticed a large pirate ship.

Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration. They started three years ago with a couple of pumpkins and skeletons, and now there is an entire pirate ship out front.

“This is our third annual Halloween Bash, with many new props, like the pirate ship right behind us and the barrels and many other exciting things,” said Drew Copeland, one the organizers of the Halloween Bash.

Copeland said that every year they will add a different prop, and next year, they might have a giant spider hanging off the building.

The Halloween Bash starts on Halloween night and will have candy, music, and other festivities for the whole family to enjoy.

