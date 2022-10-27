Energy Alert
Jonesboro offering free rides to get voters to the polls

Voters at the Jet headquarters in Jonesboro getting on the bus to go the election annex.
Voters at the Jet headquarters in Jonesboro getting on the bus to go the election annex.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro is offering free transportation for those who may lack a way to get to the polls but still want their voice to be heard.

The city’s jet bus system is offering free rides to people who need to get to the election annex to vote.

It’s a promotion that has been offered before but Michael Black the Director of Transit said now it’s more important than ever.

“We have done it in the past but really didn’t advertise it that much until this one,” Black said. “I mean we have a critical vote coming so we want to get as many people to the polls as we possibly can.”

Black said all you have to do is get on the line and let your driver know that you are going to vote, and they will drop you off and bring you back to your original stop free of charge.

The Jet system will also be offering a day full of completely free rides around town on election day Nov. 8th.

