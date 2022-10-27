Energy Alert
Jury acquits man of rape

A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County jury Thursday acquitted a 29-year-old man accused of rape.

According to a news release from his attorney, a jury found Matthew Gunter Travis of Harrisburg not guilty following a two-day trial.

Travis had been charged with two counts of rape in 2020. Had he been convicted, he could have faced anywhere from 25 years to life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

“We felt all along that the alleged victim was untruthful in the accusation, and the evidence did not support the accusation at all,” said Travis’s attorney Jarrett M. Cobb. “Justice has been served. We appreciate the time and careful consideration of the jurors.”

