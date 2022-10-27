Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up unannounced.(AP Photo/Binta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rapper Ye’s week seems to be going from bad to worse.

On Wednesday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the Skechers’ Los Angeles building. That’s according to a statement from the athletic shoe company.

The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

Ye was reportedly escorted out after a brief conversation.

Wednesday’s drama comes after Adidas ended its partnership with the embattled musician.

In recent weeks, Ye has lost a host of partnership deals after he made antisemitic comments.

Skechers condemned his remarks, saying it has no intention of working with the rapper.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic

Latest News

Lady Yellowjackets fall in state quarterfinals
2022 4A State Volleyball Quarterfinals: Wynne falls to Mena
Jonesboro offering free rides to get voters to the polls
Lady Southerners fall in state quarterfinals
2022 4A State Volleyball Quarterfinals: Southside falls to Shiloh Christian
Arkansas State special teams coordinator
Red Wolves Raw: Jake Schoonover 10/25/22 press conference pt 1