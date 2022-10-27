Oct. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some of you have some outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B. Nice weather and sunshine stay in the forecast Thursday and Friday, but rain arrives on Saturday. In fact, a good part of the afternoon may be soggy as the rain starts to push in Saturday morning.

Models are indicating 1-2″ of rainfall is possible in spots before the storm system moves out on Sunday. On the bright side, it does not look like we will see any severe weather with this storm system.

Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s through the rain. Also, Halloween looks dry and cool! That’s good news!

Later next week, we’ll likely warm back up ahead of another storm system for the start of November.

News Headlines

Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri.

New details have surfaced on the gunman involved in Monday’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office has plans to keep kids safe this year on Halloween by putting door hangers on sex offender’s front doors to warn kids not to trick-or-treat at their house.

Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. Emergency crews say the injuries are minor to moderate.

