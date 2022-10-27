Pilot makes an emergency landing in a field in Carroll County, Ark.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) -A pilot is okay after his plane crashed into a field west of Alpena Wednesday afternoon.

The county’s department of emergency management says the pilot tried to return to the Harrison Airport because of a problem with the engine. The plane landed on top of a hay bale

Arkansas State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Alpena Fire Department, South Carroll County Fire Department, Southern Paramedic Service, and Carroll County Emergency Management responded to the call.

