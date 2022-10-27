Police have more eyes in the sky after adding new cameras to city parks

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police now have eyes in the sky in all 25 city parks after the expansion of their cameras and license plate readers.

According to the Digital Media Officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, Rachel Anderson, they started in 2019 with only 12 cameras. She said the department was getting calls to parks but had no way to verify the incidents.

Now with 450 cameras spanning the city, barely anything goes without being recorded.

“We are getting more calls in parks this year, but we have also solved more crimes in those parks because of the cameras,” said Anderson.

With the cameras in place, 911 calls are tracked, and the closest camera to the call can be pulled up anywhere in the station in less than 10 seconds.

“Even if you don’t have any weapon, you are protected by these cameras,” said Anderson.

The cameras are also equipped with plate readers and identification technology. This helps police with situations such as a hit-and-run accident or finding a suspect known to be driving a certain vehicle.

In the past couple of weeks, the cameras were used to capture a suspect wanted for murder in Jonesboro. The traffic cameras were able to pick up on the murder suspect leaving the scene of the crime.

The suspect was later found in Chicago, but the cameras gave the police the lead they needed.

“It is good that they have something in place to where it is to catch a person that has done something to someone else,” said Jonesboro resident, Saniya Andrews.

Andrews said she’s had a couple of close calls at red lights and stops signs, but now, she knows if someone does hit her and tries to blame it on her, she is covered by the cameras.

“People are lying about situations you know just to get out of it but if you have full proof and you have cameras then there is no lying about it,” said Andrews.

Anderson said the cameras were all funded by grants, eliminating the taxpayers from paying for them.

