Wet and Cool Weekend

October 28th, 2022
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (10/27)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
One more day of dry weather before rain moves back in for the weekend. I know some of you have outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B. In fact, a good part of the afternoon Saturday may be soggy as the rain starts to arrive by Saturday morning. Models are indicating 1-2″ of rainfall is possible in spots before the storm system moves out on Sunday. Rain on Sunday should be lighter but will still make things wet at times. On the bright side, it does not look like we will see any severe weather with this storm system. Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s through the rain. Halloween looks dry and cool! That’s the good news! Later next week, we’ll likely warm back up ahead of another storm system for the start of November. We’ll have to watch for a severe weather threat over the first weekend in November.

