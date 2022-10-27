A school giving old flags a second life

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Junior ROTC spent Thursday celebrating those who fought for our country in a community service event at the high school.

The flag retirement ceremony is where ROTC members go around the community and collect old flags to burn and honor veterans.

Preston Golden is a Paragould Junior ROTC Member and said it brings a smile to everyone’s face to give back like this.

“It’s really special because it is a way of giving back to our community and our veterans and just to tell them that, we are here for them, and they are not forgotten,” Golden said.

Before they burn the flag, the ROTC members cut out a star that they gift to someone special in their life.

There were over 1800 flags retired by the ROTC.

