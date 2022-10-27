Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Second suspect charged in deadly West Memphis shooting

Montique Hill charged in West Memphis homicide
Montique Hill charged in West Memphis homicide(West Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The ongoing investigation into the shooting death of a woman in West Memphis has led to another arrest.

West Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Montique Hill is the second suspect to face charges for the murder of Christian Hammock who was found dead in a vehicle at West Broadway and South Avalon early Sunday morning.

Hill is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault.

Caleb Moten is facing the same charges in connection to Hammock’s death. He was arrested Monday.

Caleb Moten charged in deadly West Memphis shooting
Caleb Moten charged in deadly West Memphis shooting(West Memphis Police Department)

WMPD says the investigation is still active and asks anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Three adults accused of stealing diesel fuel and leading police on a chase were arrested in...
Police chase 3 suspects accused of stealing diesel from Caruthersville gas station
Jonesboro Overhead Door is preparing for its third annual Halloween celebration.
Ghostly ship spotted in Region 8
Pirate ship spotted in Jonesboro
Pirate ship spotted in Jonesboro
A skycop sits on a telephone pole with cameras looking down the street.
More eyes in the sky overseeing city parks