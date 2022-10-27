Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in employee, guest, parking, infrastructure projects

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday that significant projects are underway at the park worth millions.

Park officials say SDC is investing $30 million in projects for guests, employees, parking, and road and infrastructure improvements. The projects also include a student-employee housing project.

Silver Dollar City is partnering with the Wisconsin-based Holtz Builders to construct an on-grounds residence hall. The housing complex joins a long list of employee programs, such as Grow U, that pays college tuition for interested employees.

”This will allow us to have a three-story dormitory located on about three acres adjacent to the park,” said Silver Dollar City’s head of Public Relations, Lisa Rau. “We’ll be able to house up to 300 students there.”

Rau says standard rooms will house four students with four beds, individual lockers, a private bathroom, a large refrigerator, WiFi, a study desk, and self-contained heating and air. Additionally, the hall will have two common kitchens with gathering spaces and laundry facilities. Indoor and outdoor recreational areas will provide open spaces for games and gatherings.

”They will be able to be interns, they’ll be able to be college students, and able to be our bridge USA students,” said Rau. “We’ll be able to continue to grow our workforce as we prepare for the future.”

The $5 million slate towards guest experiences is scheduled to open during the 2023 season. It includes a new Fried Fancies, with waterside dining. This will replace the older restaurant lost in the park fire last year.

”Then we’re going to bring back Heartland Home Furnishings,” Rau said. “When we lost that, it was physical loss, but more importantly, it was a heartfelt loss because of the equipment that was a part of our Heartland Home Furnishings.”

Heartland Home Furnishings is integral to Silver Dollar City’s culture and preserving the US Congress-designated title, Home of American Craftsmanship. The heirloom, high-quality products created include bedroom sets, desks, bookshelves, cabinetry, and more. Guests will watch the craftsmen in a new, highly designed, themed furniture factory. The atmosphere will be airy with high ceilings, handcrafted wood surroundings, and open spaces, but warm and cozy in appeal.

Rau says construction will also begin this winter to improve guest entrance experience into Silver Dollar City. She says parking lots alone will cost $14 million. Project work will be done in phases and targeted for completion in 2024.

”That will add 1,200 more parking spaces, new tram routes, and new stations,” said Rau. “That’s a very beneficial part, not only for our guests but for our employees as well.”

Rau also confirmed Silver Dollar City had purchased all 800 acres of land once known as Indian Ridge. She says the partial townhomes will be torn down soon, and there are no further plans for the property now.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.