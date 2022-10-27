Trauma Hogs BBQ to open ‘brick-and-mortar’ locations

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Northeast Arkansas food truck will soon have brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Trauma Hogs BBQ posted on social media that they will be opening restaurant locations in Brookland and Paragould.

“It’s time to drop the big news on you guys! Here in the next few months, we will begin the process of opening up our Brookland location,” said a post on Wednesday.

“Our construction guys are working hard! We can’t wait to open up in Paragould,” said a post on Monday.

