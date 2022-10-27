Video shows resource officer screaming at parent after addressing concerns with school

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A parent in Ripley County feels stuck after trying to address issues with her children’s education.

Mariah Merkwan is the mother of a five-year-old and a seven-year-old, who both attend the Doniphan R-1 School District.

She explained there had been multiple instances at the school that had caused her to raise questions, such as one of her children being urinated on and her not being notified.

In the latest incident, Merkwan says she spoke to school Superintendent Brad Hagood on the phone and then spoke with him in person.

Superintendent Hagood explained to Merkwan that she needed to leave, and the police had been called to escort her from the premises.

Then, a video posted to TikTok by Merkwan shows the moment law enforcement arrived.

In the video, the unidentified officer tells Merkwan it’s “time to go,” after a discussion between the two, the officer begins to shout, “You are the one yelling. I am just talking loud, so you understand. Leave. Now.”

Merkwan said the reaction of the resource officer has her concerned.

“That’s the student resource office, and he’s willing to do that to a 30-year-old grown woman; what is he doing to our children? I think that’s a very fair concern to have,” Merkwan said. “If you’re willing to come up on a grown adult that way, what are you doing to our kids?”

We spoke to Superintendent Hagood about the incident with the parent and the issues surrounding her children.

“We address any and all concerns when we get them. Rest assured that that happens. Unfortunately, we are in the profession where some of the decisions that we make are not popular,” Hagood said. “Some of the decisions we make does not make everyone happy, but we try to be as fair and consistent in all of our decisions as we can.”

Merkwan said at the end of the day, she wants a better overall learning experience for both her kids and other students.

“I think it’s just a good idea for us to all work together to better our education system. I think parents can be vital to making a better education system for our kids,” Merkwan said. “I think we just need to communicate, and instead of having our very valid concerns pushed aside and then not being communicated with anymore, we can work together and make a better school system.”

In a statement to Region 8 News, the Doniphan R-1 School District said:

The Doniphan R-I School District (the “District”) believes that open communications with our families is an essential component of educating our students. Parents and patrons are always welcome in our schools to address their concerns so long as they follow policies adopted by the Board of Education. Such policies encourage parents and patrons to schedule visits with the school to allow the school staff member to proceed with his or her assigned duties without undue interruption and to seek permission from a building administrator before entering the building. If a visitor poses a safety risk or creates serious distractions to the learning environment in the District’s building or premises, then the visitor may be removed in accordance with the law. On October 18, 2022, the Doniphan Police Department were called to the District’s premises to assist with the removal of a visitor who violated the Board’s policies. After repeated requests from an officer of the DPD, the visitor left the District’s premises without further incident. Additionally, no students or staff members were physically injured or harmed by the visitor during the incident. The District is disappointed by the many mischaracterizations that have been conveyed in connection with the incident on October 18, 2022. The District is steadfastly committed to addressing concerns raised by our parents and patrons that relate to the treatment of our students in our school environment. The District takes seriously allegations of abuse, discrimination, and harassment for all of our students. Whenever a District employee has a reasonable belief that a student has been abused or may be subjected to abuse, such employee complies with Missouri law by immediately reporting the information to the Children’s Division. The District’s faculty are keenly focused on the education, safety, and health of each of our students, and we encourage parents and patrons to bring concerns to our attention so they may be addressed appropriately in a timely manner.

