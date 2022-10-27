Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Video shows resource officer screaming at parent after addressing concerns with school

By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A parent in Ripley County feels stuck after trying to address issues with her children’s education.

Mariah Merkwan is the mother of a five-year-old and a seven-year-old, who both attend the Doniphan R-1 School District.

She explained there had been multiple instances at the school that had caused her to raise questions, such as one of her children being urinated on and her not being notified.

In the latest incident, Merkwan says she spoke to school Superintendent Brad Hagood on the phone and then spoke with him in person.

Superintendent Hagood explained to Merkwan that she needed to leave, and the police had been called to escort her from the premises.

Then, a video posted to TikTok by Merkwan shows the moment law enforcement arrived.

In the video, the unidentified officer tells Merkwan it’s “time to go,” after a discussion between the two, the officer begins to shout, “You are the one yelling. I am just talking loud, so you understand. Leave. Now.”

Merkwan said the reaction of the resource officer has her concerned.

“That’s the student resource office, and he’s willing to do that to a 30-year-old grown woman; what is he doing to our children? I think that’s a very fair concern to have,” Merkwan said. “If you’re willing to come up on a grown adult that way, what are you doing to our kids?”

We spoke to Superintendent Hagood about the incident with the parent and the issues surrounding her children.

“We address any and all concerns when we get them. Rest assured that that happens. Unfortunately, we are in the profession where some of the decisions that we make are not popular,” Hagood said. “Some of the decisions we make does not make everyone happy, but we try to be as fair and consistent in all of our decisions as we can.”

Merkwan said at the end of the day, she wants a better overall learning experience for both her kids and other students.

“I think it’s just a good idea for us to all work together to better our education system. I think parents can be vital to making a better education system for our kids,” Merkwan said. “I think we just need to communicate, and instead of having our very valid concerns pushed aside and then not being communicated with anymore, we can work together and make a better school system.”

In a statement to Region 8 News, the Doniphan R-1 School District said:

The Doniphan R-I School District (the “District”) believes that open communications with our families is

an essential component of educating our students. Parents and patrons are always welcome in our schools

to address their concerns so long as they follow policies adopted by the Board of Education. Such policies

encourage parents and patrons to schedule visits with the school to allow the school staff member to proceed

with his or her assigned duties without undue interruption and to seek permission from a building

administrator before entering the building. If a visitor poses a safety risk or creates serious distractions to

the learning environment in the District’s building or premises, then the visitor may be removed in

accordance with the law.

On October 18, 2022, the Doniphan Police Department were called to the District’s premises to assist with

the removal of a visitor who violated the Board’s policies. After repeated requests from an officer of the

DPD, the visitor left the District’s premises without further incident. Additionally, no students or staff

members were physically injured or harmed by the visitor during the incident.

The District is disappointed by the many mischaracterizations that have been conveyed in connection with

the incident on October 18, 2022. The District is steadfastly committed to addressing concerns raised by

our parents and patrons that relate to the treatment of our students in our school environment. The District

takes seriously allegations of abuse, discrimination, and harassment for all of our students. Whenever a

District employee has a reasonable belief that a student has been abused or may be subjected to abuse, such

employee complies with Missouri law by immediately reporting the information to the Children’s Division.

The District’s faculty are keenly focused on the education, safety, and health of each of our students, and

we encourage parents and patrons to bring concerns to our attention so they may be addressed appropriately

in a timely manner.

- Doniphan R-1 School District

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Fredrick Gamble
East Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping hoax
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
A snapshot of the video where Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper can be seen getting into a...
Fire chief charged after viral altercation on video
A 24-year-old man died early Wednesday morning when police said his car traveled off the road...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
Crash on Johnson Ave. stalls traffic

Latest News

Issue 4 has the chance to make Arkansas one of the first states in the southeast to legalize...
What officials say Issue 4 could do to safety
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 10/25/22 press conference pt 3 (pre South Alabama)
Ambulances respond to Silver Dollar City following incident.
Emergency crews respond to Silver Dollar City following an incident
Voters at the Jet headquarters in Jonesboro getting on the bus to go the election annex.
Jonesboro offering free rides to get voters to the polls