“We are trying to protect our students”: a Northeast Arkansas school participates in Red Ribbon Week

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Ribbon Campaign is the most extensive drug-abuse prevention campaign in the United States and is one in which the Paragould School District is participating.

There are different themes throughout the week to show kids how dangerous drugs are as the campaign goes on in all the schools’ grades K-12.

Jeff Shirley is a student resource officer for Paragould High School and said that, unfortunately, they are seeing kids experiment at a younger age.

“Kids at a younger age are exposed to more and the quicker we can get to them and show them the good and bad of things hopefully we can combat it,” Shirley said.

Although this week is designed to show kids the dangers and guide them in the right direction, Shirley said this is something they deal with year-round.

“Every day it is a battle,” Shirley said. “We have signs posted throughout the school, we talk to kids me and other officers about the dangers.”

Shirley credits more children using drugs to the rise of vapes and e-cigarettes.

The Paragould School District is trying to fight that problem by introducing vape detectors and field test kits to run on the e-cigarettes and making one more major addition.

“They have approved the purchase of a drug dog,” Shirley said. “It has been purchased we are waiting for that to come in and it will be on the high school and junior high campus all the time.”

Shirley stressed it’s not about trying to get kids in trouble, they are trying to keep them safe, which is the theme of red ribbon week altogether.

