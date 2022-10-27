What officials say Issue 4 could do to safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The hot-button issue 4 has been on the minds of voters throughout the state and there are certain things that groups for and against the amendment want you to know.

Lance Huey with NEA Full Spectrum Dispensary and Cultivation says marijuana is going to be a drug people use no matter what and the passing of issue 4 will allow for more regulations.

“Let’s be realistic about this, marijuana is already on the streets, it has been for years, in the form of untested, untaxed, unsafe often times dangerous with things it could be laced with,” Huey said.

Jerry Cox with the Family Council Action Committee understands people might like the idea of legalizing the drug but insists this is not the right amendment to do it.

“You may be for recreational marijuana at some level, but if you read this amendment, you will realize this is not the amendment to do it,” Cox said.

Cox questions the “stipend” police get and is concerned that if passed the recreational marijuana industry will turn into a monopoly because it does not allow for homegrown marijuana.

Huey disagrees, saying that will not happen, and stressed homegrown marijuana isn’t something that everyone wants.

“There are voters out there that could vote for this that don’t exactly want to see their neighbor growing marijuana in their backyard or in their shed outback,” Huey said.

Cox feels that is a way the industry is looking to control the product.

“We are not in favor of giving the entire industry over to a small group of people that would have a monopoly that is not regulated from now on,” he said.

Both men anticipate a close race all the way down to election day Nov. 8.

