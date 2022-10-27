Why you should keep leaves out of the trash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Throwing away leaves might be on the to-do list, but keeping leaves on the lawn can have positive effects.

Michelle Mobley, Independence County Extension Agent of Agriculture said leaves have nutrients that can help the lawn.

“If you do a three-inch layer and have those leaves shredded down so they break down faster you can put them in your garden and use them. It’ll help suppress the weeds and then you’re adding back to your soil as well,” she said.

Mobley said there needs to be a healthy almost of leaves on the lawn because keeping too many could prevent lawns from getting their nutrients from the sun and can harm a lawn. Sending them away to a landfill also prevents leaves from decomposing, when they could prove more useful in a garden.

“Sending your leaves to a landfill is really a waste of a good resource you have that can help your landscape. Not only your lawn, but you can also use those leaves in your flower bed to use them as mulch,” she said.

Leaves can be raked up or shredded with a lawnmower and used as compost as well.

