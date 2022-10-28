Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

14-foot python removed from Florida neighborhood

Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.
Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – Deputies removed a 14-foot-long python from a Florida neighborhood Wednesday night after the snake was spotted in the bushes between two homes.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of an East Naples neighborhood called to report seeing the large snake.

When deputies arrived, they determined the snake was an invasive Burmese python and euthanized it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the carcass for disposal.

The sheriff’s office said non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida.

They are known to eat endangered species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins. They even eat large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer and bobcats.

The sheriff’s office said the pythons also compete with native predators for food, habitat and space in the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported on I-555 near Payneway.
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Damon Dickey was arrested in Greene County...
Escaped attempted armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Brookland City Hall already has a baseline idea of what they want the parks to look like.
Town receives go-ahead to build new parks
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
FILE - Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The persistence of high inflation, near the worst in four decades, has intensified pressure on...
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September