JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Jonesboro food truck is serving up a taste of New Orleans.

Big Easy AR held a ribbon cutting recently, marking the opening of its new location at 2925 S. Caraway Rd.

According to a news release shared by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, the owners serve up Cajun, Creole, and soul food Monday through Friday.

