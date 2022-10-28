Week 10 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East showdown. 7-1 Valley View hosts 7-1 Nettleton. You can see more on the matchup here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night (10/28/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Nettleton at Valley View

Jonesboro at Conway

Sheridan at Greene County Tech

Batesville at Southside

Paragould at Brookland

Forrest City at Wynne

Highland at Westside

Blytheville at Pocahontas

Trumann at Rivercrest

Hoxie at Osceola

Marked Tree at Cross County

Izard County 44, Brinkley 28 (THU)

Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)

