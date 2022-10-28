Football Friday Night (10/28/22)
Week 10 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East showdown. 7-1 Valley View hosts 7-1 Nettleton. You can see more on the matchup here.
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Friday Night (10/28/22) - The Rundown
Game of the Week: Nettleton at Valley View
Jonesboro at Conway
Sheridan at Greene County Tech
Batesville at Southside
Paragould at Brookland
Forrest City at Wynne
Highland at Westside
Blytheville at Pocahontas
Trumann at Rivercrest
Hoxie at Osceola
Marked Tree at Cross County
Izard County 44, Brinkley 28 (THU)
Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.