Football Friday Night (10/28/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Week 10 of Football Friday Night features more pivotal matchups. Our Game of the Week is a 5A East showdown. 7-1 Valley View hosts 7-1 Nettleton. You can see more on the matchup here.

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (10/28/22) - The Rundown

Game of the Week: Nettleton at Valley View

Jonesboro at Conway

Sheridan at Greene County Tech

Batesville at Southside

Paragould at Brookland

Forrest City at Wynne

Highland at Westside

Blytheville at Pocahontas

Trumann at Rivercrest

Hoxie at Osceola

Marked Tree at Cross County

Izard County 44, Brinkley 28 (THU)

Superlatives (Player of the Week, Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week nominees)

