Former A-State chancellor dies

The Arkansas State University System announced Friday that its former chancellor, Dr. Robert L. Potts, has died.
The Arkansas State University System announced Friday that its former chancellor, Dr. Robert L. Potts, has died.(Arkansas State University)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University System announced Friday that its former chancellor, Dr. Robert L. Potts, has died.

According to a news release, Potts died following a lengthy illness.

He was appointed chancellor of A-State in 2006.

“Under Potts’s leadership, enrollment grew by 23 percent, fundraising set records, globalization initiatives were extremely effective, and annual research funding increased significantly,” the release stated.

Potts also worked with Buddy and Charlotte Beck to establish the Beck Center for Veterans.

In 2010 A-State’s Board of Trustees asked him to serve as interim president of the ASU System and assisted in the search for a successor to Dr. Les Wyatt.

The following year Potts retired and returned to his home in Florence, Alabama.

“Robert was a wonderful predecessor,” said President Dr. Charles Weber. “He was kind to me and my family and selflessly agreed to delay his retirement to fulfill my obligations before joining the ASU System. I’ll always be indebted to him and hold him in high regard.”

Potts is survived by his wife, Irene, and their two children, Julie Anna Potts and Les Potts, and their families.

