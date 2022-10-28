HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State is known for its haunted places. Some people say what they have experienced is anything but normal.

In Bono, there is a hidden spot where some believe they are not alone.

“Right down there, I creeped out,” paranormal investigator Doug Cousins said as he investigated the tracks that run under the Bono bridge.

Our hunt with Cousins began before sunset. Legend has it, if you listen closely, you may hear the screams of a young girl from just around the bend where Cousins was standing.

Cousins has not seen the girl, but he has heard the stories. “There is a girl that walks the tracks certain nights,” Cousins said. “She is transparent, light colored. A child.”

Home to the once decades-old wooden Bono bridge, the stories of haunted experiences are vast. Built-in the 1800′s, the wooden slats of this old bridge were torn down in the early 2000′s. It is said to have been the place for some. “The occult would gang up under the bridge on certain moon nights and had Satanic rituals,” Cousins said.

As the sun set, random, unexplained noises could be heard coming from the woods next to the track.

We are not sure what it was.

Cousins has an idea. “I think there could be an entity out here,” Cousins said. “I think it could be the girl or someone else.”

Using phones and recording devices as darkness set, Cousins hopes to have picked up a response from his many questions. The technology can capture sounds the human ear cannot. “That is the best part,” he said. “They will pick up stuff we don’t hair. Frequency difference. That is why the recorders are so good.”

Cousins does not believe the spirit, ghost or whatever may be known to other is dangers, but then again, Cousins said “they can make you hurt yourself. It is a matter of religion too. If you’re a religious person, it is the devil.”

Cousins said he is still reviewing the audio from the night.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.