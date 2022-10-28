Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its stores is returning to Jonesboro.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Maurice’s will open a new store in The Uptown shopping center, 2206 East Highland Dr.

According to the news release, the 6,872-square-foot space is currently under construction.

The store is expected to open sometime in November, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

