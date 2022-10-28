Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro

More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its former...
More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its former stores is returning to Jonesboro.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its stores is returning to Jonesboro.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Friday that Maurice’s will open a new store in The Uptown shopping center, 2206 East Highland Dr.

According to the news release, the 6,872-square-foot space is currently under construction.

The store is expected to open sometime in November, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported on I-555 near Payneway.
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Damon Dickey was arrested in Greene County...
Escaped attempted armed robbery suspect arrested after chase
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Silver Dollar City announced Tuesday that significant projects are underway at the park worth...
Silver Dollar City investing $30 million in employee, guest, parking, infrastructure projects
Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their...
Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire
Mountain Home, Ark. Municipal Building
City leaders in Mountain Home, Ark., pass ordinance allowing short-term rentals
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19