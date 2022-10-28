Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Oct. 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more day of dry weather before rain moves back in for the weekend. Some of you have outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B.

In fact, a good part of the afternoon Saturday may be soggy as the rain starts to arrive by Saturday morning. Models are indicating 1-2″ of rainfall is possible in spots before the storm system moves out on Sunday. Rain on Sunday should be lighter but will still make things wet at times.

On the bright side, it does not look like we will see any severe weather with this storm system. Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s through the rain.

Halloween looks dry and cool! That’s the good news! Later next week, we’ll likely warm back up ahead of another storm system for the start of November. We’ll have to watch for a severe weather threat over the first weekend in November.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A teen who escaped a Memphis hospital after being shot while attempting to rob a Paragould woman was arrested following a chase, after days on the run.

Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Health officials across the U.S. are sounding the alarm for a surge in flu and RSV cases.

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s top lawyer.

New government data shows the U-S economy rebounded after two quarters of declines. The third-quarter GDP report is welcome news for President Biden as he faces criticism and sagging approval over his handling of the economy.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported on I-555 near Payneway.
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
Courtesy: Bailey Miner
VIEWER VIDEO: 6 guests, 1 employee injured in a train derailment at Silver Dollar City
Tabitha Chillcutt
Inmate mistakenly released from jail, on run
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Damon Dickey was arrested in Greene County...
Escaped attempted armed robbery suspect arrested after chase

Latest News

Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
A young girl is said to haunt the spot near the Bono bridge.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
Bella poses with some freshly picked corn at Jackson Farm in Black Rock.
A Family for Me: Bella