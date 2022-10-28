Oct. 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

One more day of dry weather before rain moves back in for the weekend. Some of you have outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B.

In fact, a good part of the afternoon Saturday may be soggy as the rain starts to arrive by Saturday morning. Models are indicating 1-2″ of rainfall is possible in spots before the storm system moves out on Sunday. Rain on Sunday should be lighter but will still make things wet at times.

On the bright side, it does not look like we will see any severe weather with this storm system. Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s through the rain.

Halloween looks dry and cool! That’s the good news! Later next week, we’ll likely warm back up ahead of another storm system for the start of November. We’ll have to watch for a severe weather threat over the first weekend in November.

News Headlines

A teen who escaped a Memphis hospital after being shot while attempting to rob a Paragould woman was arrested following a chase, after days on the run.

Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Health officials across the U.S. are sounding the alarm for a surge in flu and RSV cases.

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s top lawyer.

New government data shows the U-S economy rebounded after two quarters of declines. The third-quarter GDP report is welcome news for President Biden as he faces criticism and sagging approval over his handling of the economy.

