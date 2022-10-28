Energy Alert
Police arrest state auditor candidate

Little Rock police arrested Diamond Arnold-Johnson on an outstanding warrant for felony...
Little Rock police arrested Diamond Arnold-Johnson on an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Little Rock police arrested a woman running for state auditor.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, officers arrested Diamond Arnold-Johnson on an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening.

Arnold-Johnson, who is running as a Democrat for state auditor, recorded police Friday morning when they arrived to arrest her and shared it to social media.

Diamond Arnold-Johnson, who is running as a Democrat for state auditor, recorded police Friday...
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, who is running as a Democrat for state auditor, recorded police Friday morning when they arrived to arrest her and shared it to social media.

According to online jail records, Arnold-Johnson is being held without bond.

Region 8 News will continue to track this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

