Police arrest state auditor candidate
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Little Rock police arrested a woman running for state auditor.
According to our content partner, KARK-TV, officers arrested Diamond Arnold-Johnson on an outstanding warrant for felony terroristic threatening.
Arnold-Johnson, who is running as a Democrat for state auditor, recorded police Friday morning when they arrived to arrest her and shared it to social media.
According to online jail records, Arnold-Johnson is being held without bond.
Region 8 News will continue to track this developing story and provide updates as they become available.
