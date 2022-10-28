Energy Alert
Survivor recalls day Heber Springs bridge collapsed, killing 5

Leah Baker still remembers “the yelling and chaos and screaming of them trying to find people.”
Leah Baker still remembers "the yelling and chaos and screaming of them trying to find people."
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people died and several others suffered injuries when the Swinging Bridge in Heber Springs collapsed into the Little Red River on Oct. 28, 1989.

Leah Baker was among those who fell into the water. Her cousin, 34-year-old Gayla Carlton, lost her life.

“It totally changed my view,” Baker told our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock. “I think as young people when we’re growing up, we think we’re invincible.”

When the bridge fell, Baker was just 14, but the trauma has lived with her ever since.

She said she still remembers “the yelling and chaos and screaming of them trying to find people.”

Many of those on the bridge at the time of its collapse, including Baker, were attending a retreat at her childhood church in Prim.

Prior to the collapse, she recalled “looking over the bridge and thinking the algae looked horrible and how bad it would be to get mixed up in that and the next thing I knew I was in the water.”

In addition to Baker’s cousin, the other victims who lost their lives that day included 12-year-old Dana Waltman, 14-year-old David Warren, 16-year-old Jason Williams, and 18-year-old Katrina Cottrell.

The bridge was 77 years old when it collapsed and had been closed to traffic in 1972.

