Town receives go-ahead to build new parks

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One Northeast Arkansas community is a step closer to building new parks for its residents.

The Brookland Parks Committee announced Thursday night it had “finally received the letter from the state to proceed with the two smaller parks.”

In March, the city received a $225,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to construct the parks.

At the time, Mayor Kenneth Jones said the parks would contribute to the city’s quality of life.

One of the parks will be located at the corner of Smith and Bernis Streets. The other will be at the corner of Nelms and East Matthews Streets.

Jones said the location of the parks will keep kids from having to cross Highway 49B or the railroad tracks.

“This way we can also make sure that kids are safe if they are walking from school or their house,” Jones said in March. “They can go to either park to prevent that crossing.”

The parks committee said bidding will begin shortly, with construction slated to begin before the end of the year.

