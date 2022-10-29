Energy Alert
HIDDEN HAUNTS: A man whose passion became a museum

The E. Bob Jackson Memorial Museum of Funeral Service in Newport is home to many artifacts of...
The E. Bob Jackson Memorial Museum of Funeral Service in Newport is home to many artifacts of the funeral service.(KAIT)
By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A short drive off Highway 67 in Newport lies a one-of-a-kind funeral home.

The roots of Jackson’s Funeral Home date back to the 1940′s when Alvis Jackson and his son, Bob, purchased the Newport Farmers Union Funeral Home, and it became the Jackson’s Funeral Home.

The Jackson family has collected unique artifacts for three generations as part of their passion for their craft.

Bob Jackson died in 1996, but he had the desire to share with others the history of his profession. Thus came the E. Bob Jackson Memorial Museum of Funeral Service, located next to Jackson’s Funeral Home.

“It was his wishes to have a place for people to come and visit. To see artifacts of the funeral industry. He just loved old, antique things,” Funeral Director Cris Driver said.

The museum is home to many funeral service artifacts, some dating back more than 100 years.

Several artifacts were purchased… such as a horse-drawn funeral hearse that dates back to before the invention of the car.

Other artifacts came from the funeral home itself. The museum has record books from the funeral home. These books note how a person died, and the merchandise bought for the deceased. The records showed one man who died during wartime in 1953 and was brought back home from overseas.

The gem of the museum is a 1927 renaissance solid bronze casket.

“What makes it special is that it’s a triple seal casket. You have the lid on top, you can the open the inside and then the body would be placed under glass. This casket is solid bronze, and it weighs between 600 to 700 pounds. It’s so heavy it comes with its own roller underneath,” Driver said.

Driver said the casket is one of four that were made and the only one in mint condition.

The museum contains many more artifacts that can be unearthed by those who want to see a little more of the funeral service’s history and the efforts made to preserve it.

“Tell people about it so more people know about our funeral museum and the hard work that Mr. Bob put in to collecting items and keeping them in good shape,” Driver said.

The museum is available by appointment only. To book an appointment, call Jackson’s Funeral Home in Newport.

