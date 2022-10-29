Energy Alert
Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids

Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An arts and crafts store is helping families spread a little holiday cheer by offering free winter workshops.

Michaels announced it would offer 12 free online classes starting Dec. 1 to help kids create family-friendly projects.

The Kids Club Winter Workshop classes are for kids at least 6 years old and are scheduled to run daily at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time until Dec. 12.

According to Michaels, each class will be a different project, and those interested in attending will need to register. Parents can register their child for either all of the classes or select dates.

The classes will include making holiday craft stick puppets, foam ice skates, clay winter animals, a winter beaded ornament, and more.

The virtual events are free, but supplies will be needed to complete the projects. The classes will also be recorded and available online within 24-48 hours.

Parents can purchase everything needed for all 12 classes in a Winter Workshop Bundle for $39.99 or supplies just for a specific project.

