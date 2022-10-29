Energy Alert
Non-violence summit brings Civil Rights Activists to NEA

By Staff: Alejandra Hernández
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Descendants of various civil rights leaders visited children of Northeast Arkansas at Blytheville High School on Friday.

The visit was part of the Non-Violence Summit, hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Arkansas. Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said the event would provide children the opportunity to learn directly from civil rights activists.

“Who better to hear the information from and learn from? They should realize that it is truly a blessing to have these individuals coming here today,” he said.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. attended the event and participated in a book signing for her book, “It Starts with Me”.

Other attendees included Sara Collins Rudolph, a survivor of the 16th St Baptist Church Bombing in Birmingham, Ala., Angela Shuttlesworth, granddaughter of Fred Shuttlesworth, Annie Abrams, mentor of the “Little Rock Nine” and Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of Fred Abernathy.

Abernathy was happy for the opportunity to come to speak in Blytheville.

“I’m totally honored. I got the chance to a whole new Arkansas… an Arkansas where there is so much hope and early this morning, I got the opportunity to speak to young people who listened intently to what I had to say,” she said.

The event also meant a lot to the people of Blytheville. Norma Valley, was a student at Blytheville High School when the school was desegregated in 1970, the significance of the event nearly took her breath away.

“Today has been just... it has brought back a lot of memories and it’s been a good day. It’s been a real good day.”

She said she hoped the children took a valuable lesson from what they heard today.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

