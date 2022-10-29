Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Damon Dickey was arrested in Greene County...
Escaped attempted robbery suspect at home before shoot out
Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
A young girl is said to haunt the spot near the Bono bridge.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
Little Rock police arrested Diamond Arnold-Johnson on an outstanding warrant for felony...
Police arrest state auditor candidate
More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its former...
Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro

Latest News

Arkansas State football & Philadelphia Eagles great
Region 8 Sports Extra: Bill Bergey 10/29/22
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 120 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
Emergency responders are seen in Seoul after a mass casualty incident. More than 100 people are...
Mass casualties reported in Seoul after Halloween incident