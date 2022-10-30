Arkansas State football falls to South Alabama

On a rain-soaked Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium, the Arkansas State football team fell 31-3 to South Alabama.

The Red Wolves (2-7, 1-5 SBC) generated just 158 yards of total offense - 177 through the air, while running back La’Damian Webb led the Jaguars (6-2, 3-1) with three rushing touchdowns and 162 yards on 28 carries.

James Blackman completed 22 of 39 passes for 177 yards, with Jeff Foreman hauling in six passes for 98 yards. Seydou Traore led all players with a career-high eight grabs for 47 yards.

Defensively, Jaden Harris racked up a game-high 10 tackles – a season high for the redshirt junior linebacker.

The Jaguars moved down the field quickly on the game’s opening drive with Webb punching it in from 3 yards out. South Alabama scored again at the 4:02 mark when Carter Bradley hit Jalen Wayne for a 49-yard strike. Bradley passed for 179 yards on 17-of-24 while Wayne earned 83 yards on three catches.

Dominic Zvada connected on a 32-yard field goal with 1:24 to go in the quarter and make it a 14-3 South Alabama lead after one. The freshman remained perfect from field-goal range, moving to 13-for-13 on the year. USA then added two more on a safety when Blackman was sacked in the end zone to lead 16-3 at the half.

After a turnover on downs, South Alabama chewed up over 6 minutes of clock on its first drive of the second half and scored when Webb leaped over the pile for the 1-yard touchdown. The Jaguars added a successful 2-point conversion when Bradley connected with DJ Thomas-Jones to make it 24-3 with 5:18 left in the third.

Webb scored for the third time with 1:34 remaining in the contest to put the final score at 31-3.

After nine consecutive games to start the season, A-State is off next week before hosting UMass in non-conference action on Nov. 12. Kickoff against the Minutemen at Centennial Bank Stadium is slated for 2 p.m. CT.

