Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece.

Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on.

Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out.

Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

A day after coming back for a 6-5 win in 10 innings. Philadelphia tried to rally in this one, too.

With the Phillies trailing by four runs, Kyle Schwarber hit a drive deep down the right-field line with a man on in the eighth against Rafael Montero that was originally ruled a two-run homer by right field line umpire James Hoye.

First base umpire Tripp Gibson at first signaled for umps to conference and the call was reversed on a crew chief review when it was determined the ball was just to the foul side of the pole.

Schwarber, who led the NL in home runs this season, then hit a long drive that was caught at the right field wall.

Ryan Pressly finished the combined six-hitter, giving up a run on an error by first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Following the split in Houston, the Series resumes Monday night when Citizens Bank Park hosts the Series for the first time since 2009.

Of 61 previous Series tied 1-1, the Game 2 winner went on to the title 31 times — but just four of the last 14.

After struggling to a 19.29 ERA in a pair of Series starts in last year’s six-game loss to Atlanta, Valdez pitched with polish and poise. His cheeks glistening with sweat, the 28-year-old left-hander struck out nine and walked three, allowing four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

He blew by batters with a fastball averaging 95.6 mph and baffled them with his curve, which got three of his strikeouts— all looking. Unusually, he changed his glove and spikes mid-outing.

When the Phillies put two runners on for the only time against him in the sixth, Valdez struck out Game 1 star J.T. Realmuto with high heat, then got Bryce Harper to bounce a first-pitch sinker into an inning-ending double play.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, Damon Dickey was arrested in Greene County...
Escaped attempted robbery suspect at home before shoot out
A young girl is said to haunt the spot near the Bono bridge.
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The girl who roams the Bono bridge
Little Rock police arrested Diamond Arnold-Johnson on an outstanding warrant for felony...
Police arrest state auditor candidate
More than two years after a tornado tore through The Mall at Turtle Creek, one of its former...
Maurice’s returning to Jonesboro

Latest News

Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after South Alabama loss
Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman & Eddie Smith after South Alabama loss