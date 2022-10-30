Brookland volleyball wins 4A State Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Bearcats have used realignment to their advantage, taking home the 4A State Championship over Shiloh Christian in straight sets at the Bank OZK Arena Saturday afternoon.

Chloe Rodriguez won the Finals MVP after her magnificent day on the court. The sophomore had 34 assists to go with 8 kills and 9 digs.

4A State Volleyball Championship, FINAL: Brookland 3, Shiloh Christian 0



Lady Bearcats win their first State Title since 2016. Chloe Rodriguez named Finals MVP.



Highlights/postgame reaction to come tonight at 10. pic.twitter.com/WI3xjqAAJo — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) October 29, 2022

It was a dominating few weeks for Nancy Rodriguez’s team, winning every set they played in the 4A Tournament.

It’s the Lady Bearcats’ first State Title since 2016.

