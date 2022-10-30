Energy Alert
Brookland volleyball wins 4A State Championship

The Lady Bearcats won the 4A State Title Saturday
The Lady Bearcats won the 4A State Title Saturday(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Bearcats have used realignment to their advantage, taking home the 4A State Championship over Shiloh Christian in straight sets at the Bank OZK Arena Saturday afternoon.

Chloe Rodriguez won the Finals MVP after her magnificent day on the court. The sophomore had 34 assists to go with 8 kills and 9 digs.

It was a dominating few weeks for Nancy Rodriguez’s team, winning every set they played in the 4A Tournament.

It’s the Lady Bearcats’ first State Title since 2016.

