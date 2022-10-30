Memphis man on the run after 55-year-old woman killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man is wanted by the West Memphis Police Department after a woman was shot and killed outside a home Saturday night.

Detectives have identified 25-year-old Lorenzo Allen of Memphis as the suspect responsible for the shooting death of 55-year-old Donna Christley of West Memphis.

Police say that at 10:54 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting on Wilson Road, where Christley was found shot under a home’s carport. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allen is wanted by West Memphis police for capital murder, terroristic act, and five counts of aggravated assault.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored jogger outfit with burgundy dreads.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

