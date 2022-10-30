Powhatan State Park explains annual ‘Ghost Walks’

POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Halloween is on Monday, and all across Northeast Arkansas, some spots have stories, and sometimes, those stories involve the unseen.

The Powhatan State Park hosts annual ghost walks highlighting some of those stories.

There is a chance of encountering something supernatural with historic buildings such as the courthouse, school, and former homes.

Zachary Elledge, with the Arkansas State Parks service, took Region 8 News through the entire park campus, showing the different historic sights.

“So annually, we do what we call ghost walks,” Elledge said. “This is a great event to take a specific theme and fit that to all the buildings, so we’re able to tell these really cool stories that we know from all of these buildings.”

The Fickland Imboden home at the park was named after the town’s founder, John S. Fickland.

Elledge says the home’s history is visible as soon as you enter the door.

“If walls could talk, the stories it would tell of the people that lived here,” Elledge said. “That’s part of what we try to do is bridge the past and the present and recreate those stories for people that come here.”

The schoolhouse on the property contributed to the education of hundreds of kids throughout the years.

“So originally, with the school building, there was this barn door enclosure that could separate the school in half. Sometimes it’s thought that it was boys on one side and girls on the other,” Elledge said. “It may have been by grade level. We’re not 100% for sure.”

The jail near the courthouse is where prisoners would go after being sentenced just next door.

The cells inside the jail are original to the building.

Every year around the end of October, Powhatan State Park invites the public to tour their buildings at night to encounter a different type of history.

“On Saturday, it’s usually right about dusk or right after dusk,” Elledge said. “People can come to take a sight tour where we tell very themed stories for the event.”

For more information on a tour of the state park, visit their website.

