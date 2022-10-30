Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Powhatan State Park explains annual ‘Ghost Walks’

The Powhatan State Park hosts annual ghost walks highlighting some of those stories.
The Powhatan State Park hosts annual ghost walks highlighting some of those stories.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Halloween is on Monday, and all across Northeast Arkansas, some spots have stories, and sometimes, those stories involve the unseen.

The Powhatan State Park hosts annual ghost walks highlighting some of those stories.

There is a chance of encountering something supernatural with historic buildings such as the courthouse, school, and former homes.

Zachary Elledge, with the Arkansas State Parks service, took Region 8 News through the entire park campus, showing the different historic sights.

“So annually, we do what we call ghost walks,” Elledge said. “This is a great event to take a specific theme and fit that to all the buildings, so we’re able to tell these really cool stories that we know from all of these buildings.”

The Fickland Imboden home at the park was named after the town’s founder, John S. Fickland.

Elledge says the home’s history is visible as soon as you enter the door.

“If walls could talk, the stories it would tell of the people that lived here,” Elledge said. “That’s part of what we try to do is bridge the past and the present and recreate those stories for people that come here.”

The schoolhouse on the property contributed to the education of hundreds of kids throughout the years.

“So originally, with the school building, there was this barn door enclosure that could separate the school in half. Sometimes it’s thought that it was boys on one side and girls on the other,” Elledge said. “It may have been by grade level. We’re not 100% for sure.”

The jail near the courthouse is where prisoners would go after being sentenced just next door.

The cells inside the jail are original to the building.

Every year around the end of October, Powhatan State Park invites the public to tour their buildings at night to encounter a different type of history.

“On Saturday, it’s usually right about dusk or right after dusk,” Elledge said. “People can come to take a sight tour where we tell very themed stories for the event.”

For more information on a tour of the state park, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Ex-soldier found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Valley View, Southside, & Brookland are the 10/28/22 nominees
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/28/22)
Southerners knock off Batesville in first football meeting
2022 FFN: Southside knocks off Batesville in first ever meeting
Football falls to South Alabama 31-3
Red Wolves Live: Football falls to South Alabama 31-3
Razorbacks get road win at Auburn
Arkansas beats Auburn 31-3, Razorbacks record back to back wins