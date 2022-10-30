Valley View’s state volleyball championship streak ends at seven, Lady Blazers fall in 5A Title game

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Benton thwarted Valley View’s quest for an eighth straight state title, beating the Lady Blazers in straight sets (21-25, 24-26, 23-25) to take home the 5A State Championship at the Bank OZK Arena Saturday night.

Margie McGee’s crew hung tough in every set, but couldn’t pull away. Morghan Weaver (13 kills) and Micah McMillan (10 kills, 14 assists, 8 digs) each were in double figures in the kill column.

“We were fighting for it every step of the way,” McGee said. “We didn’t just lay down for them, when we got down about four points, we fought right back and tied it up. As a coach, you can only ask for that. You can only ask for that grit, that fire, that passion that they have. A lot of people said we wouldn’t make it to the state finals and look what we did and look at the scores. They need to just stand tall and stand proud. I’m extremely proud of their grit, I’m extremely proud of their passion and how hard they worked.”

While one streak ended, another continued. The Lady Blazers continued their streak of state title appearances, making it 20 consecutive years Valley View has appeared in a state championship match.

2022 State Volleyball Tournament Central

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.