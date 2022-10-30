Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 28th, 2022.

Valley View (Carson Turley 60 yd TD pass to Jackson Harmon)

Nominee #1 is Valley View. Carson Turley goes deep, Jackson Harmon reels it in for a 60-yard touchdown. The Blazers beat Nettleton 34-7 to clinch the 5A East title and a #1 seed in the state playoffs.

Southside (Isaac Wallis blocks punt, Blayne Warden returns for TD)

Nominee number 2 is Southside. Isaac Wallis blocks the punt, Blayne Warden scoops and scores. The Southerners beat Batesville 35- 21 in the first ever meeting of the Independence County foes.

Brookland (Joseph Wright TD)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Joseph Wright direct snap for the touchdown. It would turn out to be the deciding score, the Bearcats beat Paragould 21-14. be the go ahead score as the Bearcats beat Paragould 21 - 14.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

