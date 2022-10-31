Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices continue to fall

(Gray)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in the Natural State saw a drop in gas prices, averaging $3.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy.com reports that prices fell 7 cents per gallon in the last week.

REGION 8 PRICES: PUMP PATROL

However, prices are still 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nearly 15 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72/g today. The national average is down 3.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago,” GasBuddy reported.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.39 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Pediatric dentist offers tips to protect your child's dental health on Halloween
Zach's Monday morning forecast