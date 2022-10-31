Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Breakdown: Why scientists now say rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink

By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A study by Stockholm University scientists found that all rainwater on Earth is unsafe to drink.

Scientists found that, after a decade-long investigation, when analyzed against US contamination guidelines, rainwater is unsafe for human consumption all over the world.

This is due to PFAS levels, or per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances.

Deemed “forever chemicals,” PFAS are a large family of human-made chemicals (from food packaging to waterproof clothing) that don’t occur in nature, contributing to a list of serious consequences.

A host of possible serious health consequences has been associated with PFAS, including cancer, infertility and pregnancy complications, immune system problems and increased cholesterol, according to researchers at Stockholm University.

A professor at Stockholm University and lead author of the study, Ian Cousins noted, “There is nowhere on Earth where the rain would be safe to drink, according to the measurements that we have taken.”

Within this study, they took rainwater samples from extremely remote areas like Antarctica or the Tibetan plateau. Although these areas are originally known as being remote and untouched, their PFAS levels are around 14 times higher than the US EPA guidelines.

“Although in the industrial world we don’t often drink rainwater, many people around the world expect it to be safe to drink and it supplies many of our drinking water sources,” Cousins added.

The paper also found that soil across the globe was “ubiquitously contaminated” with PFAS. Because PFAS persist for so long and cycle through the planet’s oceans, atmosphere, and soil so effectively, the researchers expect levels will continue to be dangerously high.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest

Latest News

Breakdown: Why scientists now say rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Breakdown: Why scientists now say rainwater everywhere on Earth unsafe to drink
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/31)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (10/31)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (10/30/2022)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (10/30/2022)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/29/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/29/22)