Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cape Girardeau organizations partner to provide clothing, food to people in need

Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Heartland organizations are joining together to help people in need of a little assistance.

The Apostolic Promise Church’s Hands of Hope Clothing Closet and the Red Star Food Pantry are helping out individuals in need of clothing and food.

They both operate out of the same building on Country Club Road in Cape Girardeau. Upstairs people are welcome to collect some food items, while downstairs you are able to gather some clothing for all your family.

“We just want to help the community out,” Hands of Hope Clothing Closet Coordinator Sarah Quino said. “Right now, it looks like there is a lot of inflation going on and I know they look like clothes but maybe they can offset your grocery bill by coming down here to find your clothes for free. Everything is free.”

The Red Star Food Pantry is started back in 1993 after a devastating flood impacted lives in the Cape Girardeau region.

“After the flood was done, we still had food left over so we continued to provide for the community,” Red Star Food Pantry Board President Kevin Sexton said.

Sexton said the food pantry now operates out of their facility at 361 Country Club Drive in Cape Girardeau after moving from their former facility on Main Street.

“We provide food twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, depending on the time of year it’s either 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.,” Sexton said. “We also do our monthly commodity distribution, which is a large one and we usually do that on the fourth Saturday of every month.”

Sexton said it’s important to help out those that need a little assistance.

“It’s kind of personal to me because my wife and I kind of got introduced to Red Star Food Pantry by using it,” Sexton said. “I was a student at the time and I wouldn’t have considered myself impoverished or down and out but we just needed a little extra help. It really made a difference. So, when we started doing it more frequently, we found that a lot of the individuals who come through the pantry are in the same boat.”

Quino echoed Sexton in saying it’s necessary to help out their neighbors when they are in need.

“It costs a lot of money to go out to the store to buy the kids the clothes that they need,” Quino said. “Here, we can pretty much recycle. If you’re done with them, you’re more than welcome to bring them back and let someone else reuse them.”

Quino said they have been operating for about a year now and have helped out more than a thousand people in the area.

“We have a few other things besides clothing also,” Quino said. “We also have blankets, home goods and different things like that you might need in your kitchen, knives, bowls, anything like that.”

The Hands of Hope is open in November and December on the second Saturday of the month.

Both Sexton and Quino thank all the donations from the businesses and individuals that drop off items to help out others.

For more information on the Red Star Food Pantry, you can find their Facebook Page here.

For more information on the Hands of Hope Clothing Closet, you can find that here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
Spencer Jones was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 29 for several charges including aggravated...
Jonesboro man arrested for pointing gun at traffic
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/28/22)

Latest News

Catherine Daniels -- indicted for abuse of a vulnerable adult
West Memphis woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Coroner called to the scene of crash on Hwy. 63 in Craighead County
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Golf carts and trick-or-treaters fill the streets in search of candy.
Tricks and treats fill the Jonesboro streets
The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business
HIDDEN HAUNTS: The spirits of a downtown Jonesboro business