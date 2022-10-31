Energy Alert
KLEK radio host talks illness, thanks community for support

By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime community advocate in Northeast Arkansas is thanking the public as she battles a life-changing illness.

Qubilah Jones has been a host for Jonesboro radio station KLEK since 2016. She’s known for pushing the city forward as she welcomed guests on-air and online during her segment, “Community Conversations.”

Jones, however, is also dealing with complications from Lymphedema.

During a Facebook live on KLEK’s page, Jones explained how the illness and other infections have left her hospitalized, and at times, with no motor skills.

“I went through all of the stages of grief and rationed with God. I laid there and was like, ‘God, I’ll do whatever you want me to do if you just take this pain.. just make it stop hurting’,” Jones told her viewers. “And there were moments I felt that God was showing me what he wanted me to do.”

Jones’ sister also spoke during the video call, expressing her gratitude to the community. She told viewers it was God’s gift of love, and the community’s song and prayer that had lifted her spirit.

As normal, Jones continued to advocate for progress on the call, even issuing a challenge to be intentional and vote.

“I want you to be intentional in your voting, because the people you vote or don’t vote for, somebody is going to take that position and who it is, is going to determine how that position is ran, and how it affects you and your children,” she said.

Jones added she is a walking testimony and will come out better with an even bigger voice.

You can view the full conversation below:

Community Conversations 10-31-22

Community Conversations with host Qubilah Jones! Join in on the call: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/8702771080 Help us to continue to keep the community informed. Donate now at www.klekfm.org/donate This live stream is made possible by First Community Bank Where “Community is Everything” #wearefirstcommunitybank Note: The content of this stream does not necessarily reflect the views of First Community Bank *This stream may feature content of a political and or controversial nature. KLEK 102.5 F.M. and The Voice of Arkansas Minority Advocacy Council does not endorse, support, or oppose any issue, topic, public official, or candidate for office. Content in this stream is provided for educational purposes to serve the public interest of keeping citizens informed.*

Posted by KLEK 102.5 FM on Monday, October 31, 2022

