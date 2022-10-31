Lawrence County city seeing ‘steady’ growth

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County city has seen continuous growth over the last few years, and now, more businesses are coming to the area.

Mayor Charles Snapp has been in the Mayor spot for nearly eight years in Walnut Ridge and is unopposed in the upcoming election.

He said he’s always ready to welcome business to town, and in the last few years, it hasn’t been hard.

“We’ve been in a growth spurt for several years now,” Snapp said. “More people moving in, more subdivisions put in, more homes built, we’ve had apartments added, more people moving in, more business owners want to open shops.”

Cathy Tedder is already a business owner in Walnut Ridge with Eleven Point Scentations, a candle, and fragrance company.

Now, she’s opening a second business on East Main Street named Eleven Point Merchants.

The store will feature Christmas décor items, fashion, furnishings, gifts, and other things with the holidays approaching.

Tedder is a local to Walnut Ridge and wanted her second business to be right here in town.

“My husband is from Walnut Ridge, my son goes to Walnut Ridge High School, and we’re both originally from Pocahontas, where the plant originally started, but it just made sense to find a good location here,” Tedder said.

Co-Owner Teddi Holt says Eleven Point Merchants will bring big city items closer to home.

“We’re going to have candles. Boutique things. Home and gift. Christmas items. Just a little bit of everything for someone,” Tedder said. “Just for the people who don’t necessarily want to make that 30-45 minute to Jonesboro, they can shop and stay local with us.”

Eleven Point Merchants plans to open its doors on Nov. 4.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.