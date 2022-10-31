NFL veteran, A-State Hall of Honor member Bill Bergey in Paragould for card show

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An A-State Hall of Honor member and an NFL veteran made it back to northeast Arkansas over the weekend.

Former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 5-time Pro Bowler Bill Bergey signed autographs at the Paragould Memorabilia and Card Show Saturday.

Cool to see Arkansas State legends Bill Bergey and Sonja Tate in one place



Bergey in NEA today for the Paragould Sports Card Memorabilia Show



I interviewed the A-State & Philadelphia Eagles great, you’ll hear from #66 in Sunday’s sportscasts #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5xijZgvmMd — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 29, 2022

The former Cincinnati Bengal and Philadelphia Eagle then made his way to Centennial Bank Stadium to catch the Red Wolves play South Alabama.

“When I came into town the very first thing I did was, I went all the way through the campus and I couldn’t pick up anything, that campus has changed so much,” Bergey said. “I thought the new stadium was beautiful, as a matter of fact, it looked like a country club for crying out loud it was so beautiful. But I talked to [Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton] yesterday for a while and I went all through the stadium and I just thought it was beautiful.”

The legendary linebacker set records at Arkansas State for most tackles in a game (33, 1968), season (196, 1968) and career (436, later broken by Jerry Muckensturm’s 493). He was selected 31st overall in the 1969 NFL Draft.

Number 66 started 157 games over his 12-year career in Cincinnati and Philadelphia, signing a four-year, $1 million contract in his age-33 season that made him the highest-paid defender in football.

