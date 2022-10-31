Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

NFL veteran, A-State Hall of Honor member Bill Bergey in Paragould for card show

A-State Hall of Honor member
A-State Hall of Honor member(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley and Chris Hudgison
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An A-State Hall of Honor member and an NFL veteran made it back to northeast Arkansas over the weekend.

Former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 5-time Pro Bowler Bill Bergey signed autographs at the Paragould Memorabilia and Card Show Saturday.

The former Cincinnati Bengal and Philadelphia Eagle then made his way to Centennial Bank Stadium to catch the Red Wolves play South Alabama.

“When I came into town the very first thing I did was, I went all the way through the campus and I couldn’t pick up anything, that campus has changed so much,” Bergey said. “I thought the new stadium was beautiful, as a matter of fact, it looked like a country club for crying out loud it was so beautiful. But I talked to [Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton] yesterday for a while and I went all through the stadium and I just thought it was beautiful.”

The legendary linebacker set records at Arkansas State for most tackles in a game (33, 1968), season (196, 1968) and career (436, later broken by Jerry Muckensturm’s 493). He was selected 31st overall in the 1969 NFL Draft.

Number 66 started 157 games over his 12-year career in Cincinnati and Philadelphia, signing a four-year, $1 million contract in his age-33 season that made him the highest-paid defender in football.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Scientists and emergency managers say those living below the world’s largest active volcano...
World’s largest active volcano signals it may erupt
Ex-soldier found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Football falls to South Alabama 31-3
Red Wolves Live: Football falls to South Alabama 31-3
Razorbacks get road win at Auburn
Arkansas beats Auburn 31-3, Razorbacks record back to back wins
A Dominic Zvada 1st quarter field goal represented the only points for Arkansas State on...
Arkansas State football falls to South Alabama
Cross Country, Volleyball, Men's Golf updates
Red Wolves Live: Cross Country wins SBC title, Volleyball falls at Texas State, Men's Golf update