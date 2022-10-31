Nice By Halloween Evening

The ground and your car may still be a little wet this morning as you head out. Showers overnight have come to an end for the most part. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds today. Temperatures stay comfortable with another day of highs in the 60s. Trick-or-treating looks great with no rain to slow you down. We’ll start to see low 50s and upper 40s each morning for the next few days. Sunshine gets us into the 70s during the afternoon. Our next big impact is a storm system this weekend. More rain is expected but there’s also a chance for severe weather too. We’re watching it.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.