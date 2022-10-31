Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nice By Halloween Evening

October 31st, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ground and your car may still be a little wet this morning as you head out. Showers overnight have come to an end for the most part. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds today. Temperatures stay comfortable with another day of highs in the 60s. Trick-or-treating looks great with no rain to slow you down. We’ll start to see low 50s and upper 40s each morning for the next few days. Sunshine gets us into the 70s during the afternoon. Our next big impact is a storm system this weekend. More rain is expected but there’s also a chance for severe weather too. We’re watching it.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say
Crybaby Bridge - Senath, Mo.
Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Dinesa Poe can rest a little easier after police arrested her son on Oct. 27 in Greene County.
Damon Dickey’s mother speaks out after arrest

Latest News

Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (10/30/2022)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (10/30/2022)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/29/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (10/29/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (10/28/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (10/28/22)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/28)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (10/28)