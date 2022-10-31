Energy Alert
Oct. 31: What you need to know

Lorenzo Allen, 25.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The ground and your car may still be a little wet this morning as you head out. Showers overnight have come to an end for the most part.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds today. Temperatures stay comfortable with another day of highs in the 60s.

Trick-or-treating looks great with no rain to slow you down. We’ll start to see low 50s and upper 40s each morning for the next few days. Sunshine gets us into the 70s during the afternoon.

Our next big impact is a storm system this weekend. More rain is expected but there’s also a chance for severe weather too.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Memphis man is wanted by the West Memphis Police Department after a woman was shot and killed outside a home Saturday night.

Doctors are seeing a spike in Respiratory Syncytial virus cases this early fall.

The number of social media platforms continues to grow along with the amount of time people are spending on them. We’ll take a look at how digitally dependent users have become.

Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

